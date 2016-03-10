March 10Investment Group UNIVER:

* Said on Wednesday that it transferred to its client's account stakes in Ukrainian Exchange and Ukrainian exchange holding, which were bought from Moscow Exchange

* Under the deal, 100 pct stake in Ukrainian exchange holding was transferred, which owns about 20 pct in Ukrainian Exchange and about 3 pct directly

* Moscow Exchange said today it closed a deal to sell 23.09 pct in Ukrainian Exchange and thus divested its stake entirely

Source texts - bit.ly/221R9Ai , bit.ly/1Le5n9N Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)