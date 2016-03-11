March 11 C-QUADRAT Investment AG :

* On 10.03.2016 Cubic entered into additional share purchase agreements with Laakman Holding Ltd, Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH, Q-CAP Holdings Ltd, San Gabriel Privatstiftung and T.R. Privatstiftung regarding a total of 2,856,344 non-par value bearer shares of C-QUADRAT (65.46 pct)

* San Gabriel Privatstiftung, T.R. Privatstiftung, Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH, Q-CAP Holdings Ltd and the beneficiaries of Laakman Holding Ltd entered into a shareholders' agreement with respect to Cubic

* With effectiveness of these agreements Cubic together with the parties acting in concert will hold more than 90 pct in the Target Company (C-QUADRAT)

* Cubic and parties acting in concert intend to launch offer to acquire all C- QUADRAT shares that are not held by Cubic and parties acting in concert, which refers to 411,694 C-QUADRAT shares (about 9.44 pct of the Target Company's issued share capital); The offer price will be increased from 42.86 euros ($47.87) to 60.00 euros

