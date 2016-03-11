March 11 Otkritie FC Bank :

* Says names Dmitry Romaev chairman of the supervisory board

* Says names Evgeny Dankevich chairman of the management board

* Says these changes will take place after the Bank of Russia approves Evgeny Dankevich in his new capacity Source text: bit.ly/1WdYntZ

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)