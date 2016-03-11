BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
March 11 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Says names Dmitry Romaev chairman of the supervisory board
* Says names Evgeny Dankevich chairman of the management board
* Says these changes will take place after the Bank of Russia approves Evgeny Dankevich in his new capacity Source text: bit.ly/1WdYntZ
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S