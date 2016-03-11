March 11 Txcell SA :

* Reported on Thursday cash burn of 12.3 million euros ($13.69 million) in 2015, including an upfront payment of 2 million euros to Trizell as per the terms of the termination agreement for Ovasave

* Cash and cash equivalents of 9.2 million euros at December 31, 2015 (13.9 million euros at December 31, 2014) before receipt of the 2015 research tax credit of around 3 million euros

* FY Revenue and other income of 4.6 million euros (3.4 million in 2014 euros)

* Full-year net loss of 11.3 million euros (8.3 million euros in 2014),

