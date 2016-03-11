BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
March 11 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :
* Says total net asset value (NAV) at end-Dec. 2015 of 99.5 million euros ($110.6 million), 10.52 euros per share
* The board has proposed a dividend payment of 0.034 euro gross per share
Source text: bit.ly/24Uu15I
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S