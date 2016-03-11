March 11 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :

* Says total net asset value (NAV) at end-Dec. 2015 of 99.5 million euros ($110.6 million), 10.52 euros per share

* The board has proposed a dividend payment of 0.034 euro gross per share

