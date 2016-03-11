March 11 Elior Participations Sca

* Elior says shareholders approved shares buyback program up to a maximum of 430 million euros

* Elior sets maxium price per share for its buyback program to 25 euros

* Elior's shares buyback program starts march 11 and will last for 18 months until sept. 11 2017 Link to press release (in French): bit.ly/1TSEqeV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)