UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Ruch Chorzow SA :
* Said on Saturday that on March 12 4Energy SA acquired 2 million shares of the company at 0.20 zloty per share, raising its stake in Ruch Chorzow to 38.73 percent from 30.79 percent
* On March 12 Fundacja "Ruch" Chorzow sold 2 million shares representing a 7.94 percent stake in Ruch Chorzow
* After transaction, Fundacja "Ruch" Chorzow does not hold any shares of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.