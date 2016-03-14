March 14 Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Saturday that on March 12 4Energy SA acquired 2 million shares of the company at 0.20 zloty per share, raising its stake in Ruch Chorzow to 38.73 percent from 30.79 percent

* On March 12 Fundacja "Ruch" Chorzow sold 2 million shares representing a 7.94 percent stake in Ruch Chorzow

* After transaction, Fundacja "Ruch" Chorzow does not hold any shares of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)