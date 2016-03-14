March 14 Exprivia SpA :

* Reported on Friday FY 2015 revenues of 144.8 million euros ($161.22 million) compared to 147.2 million euros in 2014

* FY EBITDA was 15.3 million euros, up 5.9 percent year on year compared to 14.5 million euros in 2014 (10.6 pct on revenues)

* FY net profit was 4.6 million euros, up 51.4 percent compared to 3 million euros in 2014

* Proposes dividend distribution of EUR 0.0213 per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)