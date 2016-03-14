March 14 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that after trading session on March 18 will conduct quarterly revision of NCIndex30

* Shares of Europejski Fundusz Energii SA, EC2 SA , Geotrans SA and Your Image SA

* Participation in NCIndex30 of Bloober Team SA, Pilab SA and Vivid Games SA will be reduced to 10 percent

* Shares of G-Energy SA, Momo SA, Nanotel SA and Plasma Systems SA will leave the NCIndex30

Source text - bit.ly/1SM93B8

(Gdynia Newsroom)