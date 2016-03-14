March 14Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Friday that under the contracts signed with Adrien Silva and Rui Patricio it had repurchased 30 percent of economic rights of Adrien Silva and 17.5 percent of economic rights of Rui Patricio

* Said that at end-June 2015 it held 50 percent of economic rights of Adrien Silva and 65 percent of economic rights of Rui Patricio

Source text - bit.ly/1RZ6aL3

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)