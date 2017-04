** GW Pharmaceuticals Plc's shares soar as much as 128 pct; best day ever

** Maker of cannabis-derived drugs says experimental drug to treat Dravet syndrome met primary endpoint with high statistical significance

** Dravet syndrome is a type of epilepsy with seizures; often triggered by hot temperatures or fever

** London-listed shares up 125.7 pct to 489.16 pence at 1320 GMT; touch five-month high

** U.S. listed shares up 118.7 pct at $84.76 premarket

** Market cap soars past $1 bln vs $817.93 mln at Friday's close