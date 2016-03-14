BRIEF-Travelers Companies offers customers cybersecurity services from Symantec
* Making pre-breach cybersecurity services from Symantec Corp. available to eligible Travelers cyber policyholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* January- February sales of 398.3 million lira ($138.55 million) (excluding VAT) with 734 units (including presales)
* February sales of 241.1 million lira (excluding VAT) with 407 units (including presales)
* The total surface area of sold units in 2016, as of February has realized by 98,725.34 m2 (gross)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8747 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Making pre-breach cybersecurity services from Symantec Corp. available to eligible Travelers cyber policyholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 10 Investment management firm Brinker Capital announced Monday the launch of the Destinations Funds, a series of 10 multi-manager mutual funds advised by Brinker Capital that it said aims to cut investors' overall costs and lower the account minimum on portfolios.