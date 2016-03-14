March 14 Albertson's LLC:
* Albertsons acquires 29 Haggen core stores in Washington
and Oregon
* Proposed plan would create a separate business unit for 14
Haggen stores which are part of original Haggen "Legacy" store
chain
* Following transaction close, these stores will be
transitioned over time back to Albertsons banner
* Says the agreement is a step in process to obtain
bankruptcy court approval
* Albertson's LLC says antitrust clearance of acquisition
was obtained last week
* Albertson's LLC says the 14 stores would continue to be
operated separately from Bellingham under their existing Haggen
name
