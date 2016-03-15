March 15 Tamedia AG :

* FY revenue of 1,063.8 million Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) (-4.5 percent)

* FY EBIT fell by 23.3 percent to 130.6 million francs (EBIT margin 12.3 percent)

* To propose dividend for FY 2015 4.50 francs per share

* FY operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased slightly despite market downturn to 243.4 million francs (EBITDA margin 22.9 percent)

* FY net income was increased to 334.0 million francs (+109.1 per cent) Source text - bit.ly/1QTBgDH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9881 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)