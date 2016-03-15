March 15 Bakkafrost :

* Says has decided to enhance already ongoing hatchery investments. The new long-term goal is to increase the size of smolts to 400-500g each in 2019

* Says has today approved the construction of a new hatchery at Strond in Klaksvik, Faroe Islands

* Says investment in the new hatchery will amount to approximately DKK 650 million. The new hatchery is planned to be finished in 2018