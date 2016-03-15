-- Nicolas Maure, the chief executive of Renault in Romania, will become the new head of Russian carmaker Avtovaz , Les Echos newspaper reported, citing several sources

-- The announcement that Maure will replace outgoing Avtovaz CEO Bo Andersson could be made on Wednesday, the French daily reported (bit.ly/1YUcNRH)

-- The Renault-Nissan Alliance owns a combined 67 percent of the holding company that controls Avtovaz, while Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec owns the remaining 33 percent

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)