BRIEF-Endo International sees total Q1 2017 revenues between $1,015 mln - $1,035 mln
* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million
March 15M1 Beauty AG :
* Said on Monday preliminary FY revenue up 49 pct at 34.3 million euros ($38.07 million)
* Increase in FY operating profit (EBIT) by 38 pct to 6.9 million euros
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept