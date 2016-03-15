BRIEF-Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
March 15 Icade SA :
* Said on Monday it signed a lease agreement with a french company for the entire Millenaire 4 office building
* Agreement is for a fixed period of 12 years
Source text: bit.ly/1QZA3sp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.