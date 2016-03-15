March 15 Cellectis SA :

* Said on Monday revenues for the years ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014, were 50.3 million euros ($55.8 million) and 21.6 million euros, respectively

* Net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis was of 20.5 million euros, or 0.60 euro per share, in 2015, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of Cellectis of 20,000 euros, or 0.11 euros per share, in 2014

* As of Dec. 31, 2015 Cellectis had 314.2 million euros in cash and cash equivalents compared to 112.3 million as of December 31, 2014

