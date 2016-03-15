BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 Midven SA :
* Said on Monday that following the company's capital increase, Midven Sp. z o.o. has its stake lowered in the company to 83.43 pct from 89.01 pct
* The number of the company's shares owned by Midven Sp. z o.o. has not changed and amounts to 998,000 shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.