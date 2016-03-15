March 15 PZU :

* Polish insurer PZU's chief financial officer told reporters on Tuesday that the company aimed to post a higher net profit this year than it did in 2015.

* Eastern Europe's largest insurer posted a 21-percent year-on-year drop in its 2015 net profit to 2.34 billion zlotys ($606.06 million), weighed down by falling investment income, the group said on earlier on Tuesday. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8610 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)