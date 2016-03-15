BRIEF-The9 announces potential private placements
* The9 Ltd - entered term sheet for issuance and sale of a total of 25 million shares, with par value us$0.01 for of us$30 million, or US$1.2 per share
March 15 Nucor Corp :
* Sees Q1 results to be in range of $0.20 to $0.25 per diluted share
* Sees full year 2016 profitability will be slightly improved compared to full year 2015 results
* Says performance at steel mills segment for Q1 expected to benefit from a lower average cost of inventory and "modest" improvement in market conditions
* Sees Q1 results to be in range of $0.20 to $0.25 per diluted share
* Syros announces FDA acceptance of IND to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective CDK7 inhibitor, into phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors