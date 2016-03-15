March 15 Nucor Corp :

* Sees Q1 results to be in range of $0.20 to $0.25 per diluted share

* Sees full year 2016 profitability will be slightly improved compared to full year 2015 results

* Says performance at steel mills segment for Q1 expected to benefit from a lower average cost of inventory and "modest" improvement in market conditions

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29