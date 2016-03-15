Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects perimeter of EBITDA growth target, which concerns the whole group, not SFR)
March 15 (Reuters) -
* Altice to focus on integration in 2016, sees no big transaction apart from potential telecoms consolidation in France, CEO say
* Altice CFO sees mid-single digit growth of group's EBITDA in 2016 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order