GLOBAL-MARKETS-Geopolitics from France to Korea keep investors cautious
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
March 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV :
* FCA US LLC entered into amendments to its term loan maturing in 2017 and its term loan maturing in 2018
* Amendments to eliminate covenants restricting provision of guarantees, payment of dividends by FCA US
* After giving effect to prepayment, aggregate outstanding principal balance of term loans is approximately $2.8 billion
* Says as a condition to effectiveness of amendments, FCA US made a $2 billion voluntary prepayment
* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015