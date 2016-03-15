March 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV :

* FCA US LLC entered into amendments to its term loan maturing in 2017 and its term loan maturing in 2018

* Amendments to eliminate covenants restricting provision of guarantees, payment of dividends by FCA US

* After giving effect to prepayment, aggregate outstanding principal balance of term loans is approximately $2.8 billion

* Says as a condition to effectiveness of amendments, FCA US made a $2 billion voluntary prepayment