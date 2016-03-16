March 16 Eurazeo SA :
* NAV of 72.3 euros ($80.17) as of Dec. 31, 2015, up +10 pct
compared with Dec. 31, 2014
* FY net income attributable to owners of the company
amounted to a record 1,276.0 million euros in 2015 versus a
-26.8 million euro pro forma loss in 2014
* Proposed distribution of an ordinary dividend of 1.20 euro
per share and an exceptional dividend of 1.20 euro per share
* FY Accor EBIT totaled 665 million euros in 2015, compared
with 602 million euros in 2014
