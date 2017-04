March 16 Marka SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Feb. 29 Dariusz Kowalczyk Sp. z o.o. signed agreement to transfer 481,080 shares of Marka to Dariusz Kowalczyk and 481,079 shares of Marka to ASDEX Sp. z o.o.

* After the transfer, company Dariusz Kowalczyk Sp. z o.o. does not hold any shares of Marka

* After transaction, ASDEX Sp. z o.o. holds 9.93 percent stake (481,079 shares) in Marka

* After transaction, to Dariusz Kowalczyk raised his stake in Marka from 14.91 percent to 24.85 percent

* Dariusz Kowalczyk Sp. z o.o. and ASDEX Sp. z o.o. are affiliated units of Dariusz Kowalczyk

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)