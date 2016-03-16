Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 16 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2015 turnover of 69.5 million euros ($77.1 million) versus 56.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 6.0 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 46.3 million euros versus profit of 1.3 million euros year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1pnoNih
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order