* Said on Tuesday that after registration of merger between Kleina SKA with Ciecierska Sp. z o.o., Ciecierska Sp. z o.o. holds 96.87 percent stake in Excellence

* Prior to merger registration, Ciecierska Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of Excellence

