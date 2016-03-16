BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum completes in-court restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
March 16 Nanotel SA :
* Said on Tuesday that started works on motion for opening of restructuring proceedings, in the form of rehabilitation proceedings, as it was notified that in short time may become insolvent
* Said with the initiation of the rehabilitation procedure, the company will be able to recover the operational stability
* Applied also to series C, F and G bonds security administrators for support in the planned restructuring
April 12 A Puerto Rico labor union sued the U.S. territory's governor and financial oversight board on Wednesday, saying pension cuts being proposed as part of the island's fiscal turnaround plan are unconstitutional.