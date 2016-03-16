March 16 Metalloinvest:

* FY 2015 revenue $4,393 million, down 31.0 pct y-o-y, mostly on the back of a 42 pct y-o-y drop in global iron ore prices and a 32 pct y-o-y decrease in steel prices

* FY 2015 EBITDA $1,432 million, down 27.0 pct y-o-y

* FY 2015 net income $218 million versus $66 million in 2014

* Despite considerable decline in operating profit, it achieved an increase in net income mostly due to decrease in FX non-cash items related to the USD-denominated part of its debt and lower net interest payments

* Net debt 3,563 million as at Dec. 31, 2015, down 14.9 pct compared to Dec. 31, 2014

* In Feb. 2015, Metalloinvest and ArcelorMittal signed new long-term iron ore product supply contract, total volume of shipped iron ore products will amount to more than 2 million tonnes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)