March 16 Raiffeisen Bank International Ag

* Raiffeisen Bank Hungary CEO says unit expects to remain profitable in 2016 and coming years

* In talks with bad loans vehicle MARK on spinning off distressed assets, but has also sold bad loans in the market

* Total eligible bad loan stock that could be offered to MARK worth less than EUR 200 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)