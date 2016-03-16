March 16 Herman Miller Inc :

* Herman Miller reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 sales rose 3.9 percent to $536.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.57 to $0.61

* expects net sales in q4 of fiscal 2016 to be in range of $560 million to $580 million

* Q4 2016 diluted earnings per share in quarter are expected to range between $0.57 and $0.61 per share

* New orders in Q3 of $508.8 million were 1.7 percent above prior year level

* New orders in Q3 of $508.8 million were 1.7 percent above prior year level

* On an organic basis, net sales and orders in Q3 increased 5.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively