March 16 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd :

* Qunar reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Total revenues for Q4 of 2015 were RMB 1,294.0 million

* Mobile revenues for q4 of 2015 were rmb 973.9 million (us$150.3 million), an increase of 278.3%

* Qtrly loss per ads $5.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: