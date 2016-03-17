Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
March 17 Tatfondbank :
* Said on Wednesday it received a 99.999 pct stake in Bank Sovetskiy
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.