Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday its unit Grupa Wirtualna Polska SA signed deal to acquire 100 percent of TotalMoney.pl Sp. z o.o. from the Cyprus-based Waptore Holdings Limited and Opoka FIZ
* Purchase price is 14.5 million zlotys ($3.8 million)
($1 = 3.8049 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, April 11 One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson is not expected to be criminally charged over a tussle with a photographer at Los Angeles airport last month, judicial officials said on Tuesday.