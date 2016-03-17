Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Sasfin Holdings Limited
* Sasfin interim results and dividend declarations
* H1 headline earnings per ordinary share up 31% to 334.43 cents
* Headline earnings up 31% r106.137 million (dec 2014: r81.033 million)
* Total assets up 17% r10.754 billion
* Group capital adequacy ratio down 200bps 22% (dec 2014: 24%)
* Dividends per ordinary share up 31% 98.57 cents (dec 2014: 75.26 cents) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.