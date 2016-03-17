UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Portugal's retailer Sonae said in a statement late on Wednesday:
* 2015 net profit rose 22 percent to 175 million euros ($198 million)
* Earnings helped by one-offs such as capital gains from property sale and leaseback transactions as well as valuation of Sonae's stake in NOS telecom operator.
* Sonae underlying EBITDA fell 13 percent to 331 million euros, corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent
* Sonae total EBITDA fell 5.8 percent to 393 million euros, equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 7.8 percent
* In 2015, Sonae consolidated sales rose 0.8 percent to 5.01 billion eurosSource text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.