Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
March 17 Altamir SCA :
* Filed a request with the President of the Commercial Court of Paris for interim order to be issued against Moneta Asset Management with respect to a note dated 17 April 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.