March 17 UK Takeover Panel statement on possible offer for Home Retail Group from J Sainbury and/or Steinhoff International Holdings.

* Takeover Panel says if, at any time between 7.30am and 5.00pm on 18 March either Sainsbury's or Steinhoff announces a firm intention to make an offer for Home Retail, then the other potential offeror shall continue to be treated as a potential competing offeror for Home Retail for the purposes of the Code

* Says other potential offeror required to clarify its position by not later than 5.00pm on the 53rd day following the publication of the firm offeror's initial offer document

* If, during the Procedure Period, either Sainsbury's or Steinhoff announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Home Retail, and by that time no announcement has been made by the other potential offeror, then that other potential offeror shall continue to be required to clarify its position by no later than 5.00pm on 18 March.