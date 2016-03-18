BRIEF-Latam Autos to raise $10 mln via issue of fully underwritten convertible note
* Company will raise $10 million via issue of a fully underwritten convertible note. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :
* Reported on Thursday it submitted to Banzai SpA an offer to acquire Banzai Media Holding
* The Company has been granted an exclusivity period lasting until April 30
Source text: bit.ly/22ozkMa
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company will raise $10 million via issue of a fully underwritten convertible note. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Operations in Peru are expected to be maintained at cash flow breakeven in 2017