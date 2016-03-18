BRIEF-Latam Autos says operations in Peru are expected to be maintained at cash flow breakeven in 2017
* Operations in Peru are expected to be maintained at cash flow breakeven in 2017
March 18 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* FY 2015 revenue of 325.6 million zlotys versus 200.6 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit of 64.0 mln zlotys versus 23.9 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 4.3 mln zlotys versus 3.8 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 649,000 zlotys
