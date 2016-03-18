Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
March 18 Altus TFI SA :
* Q4 revenue of 87.9 million zlotys ($23.23 million) versus 31.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 27.6 million zlotys versus 12.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7846 zlotys)
By Krishna V Kurup April 13 Southeast Asian markets ended in negative territory on Thursday, with Singapore leading the pack as the city-state's central bank cautioned about the global economic growth, signalling a reluctance to tighten policy anytime soon. The Monetary Authority of Singapore held policy steady, saying a "neutral" stance will be needed for an extended period in order to support an economy that contracted in the first quarter. Singapore's trade-reliant