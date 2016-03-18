March 18 Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Poland's National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR) concerning the EU funds subsidy for its oral care project

* The total value of project is 7.9 million zlotys ($2.1 million) and subsidy is about 5.4 million zlotys

* The project is aimed at the development and commercialization of an oral care system for hospitals that lowers respirator-associated pneumonia cases

* Airway Medix is unit of Adiuvo Investments SA

