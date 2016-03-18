March 18 Steinhoff

* Darty directors no longer intend to recommend fnac offer

* Offer for darty plc

* Conforama and darty are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash offer to be made by conforama

* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each darty share 125 pence in cash

* Offer values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of darty at approximately £673 million