UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Steinhoff
* Darty directors no longer intend to recommend fnac offer
* Offer for darty plc
* Conforama and darty are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash offer to be made by conforama
* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each darty share 125 pence in cash
* Offer values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of darty at approximately £673 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.