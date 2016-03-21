Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 21 Comperia.pl SA :
* Reported FY 2015 revenue of 20.1 million zlotys ($5.3 million) versus 18.3 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 2.3 mln zlotys versus profit of 4.2 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7850 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order