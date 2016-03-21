Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects headline, first bullet point to show target range is 5.5-6.0 percent, not 5.5-6.5 percent)
March 17 Vossloh CEO
* Says aims for EBIT margin of 5.5-6.0 percent from 2017
* Says will sell Duesseldorf site first, to sell Kiel later
* Says eyes several possible partners for Kiel site, but talks not as advanced as for Duesseldorf Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order