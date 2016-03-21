Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 21 Xsystem SA :
* Said on Sunday that it will issue series C bonds and series D bonds, both convertible to series F shares, of the value up to 1 million zlotys ($263,900) and 2 million zlotys respectively
* Informed about the resolution on March 17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7887 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order