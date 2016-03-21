March 21 Xsystem SA :

* Said on Sunday that it will issue series C bonds and series D bonds, both convertible to series F shares, of the value up to 1 million zlotys ($263,900) and 2 million zlotys respectively

* Informed about the resolution on March 17

($1 = 3.7887 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)