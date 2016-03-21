UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Indykpol SA :
* Reported on Friday FY revenue of 1.22 billion zlotys ($322.3 million) versus 1.12 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 24.5 million zlotys versus 19.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7856 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.