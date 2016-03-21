March 21Alma Market SA :

* Said on Friday that it recognized an impairment of fixed assets at 36.6 million zlotys ($9.69 million) and the company has also created a reserve of 24.3 mln zlotys for its charges

* Also recognized an impartment of the value of its units, including Krakowski Kredens Tradycja Galicyjska SA and Paradise Group Sp. z o.o., at 37.4 mln zlotys

* It's FY 2015 net profit will be lower by 100 mln zlotys due to the above impairments and the created reserve

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7774 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)