March 21Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :

* Says INTRALOT Group and Trilantic Capital Partners Europe, the controlling shareholder of Gamenet S.p.A. ("Gamenet"), sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to merge the Italian activities of the INTRALOT Group into those of Gamenet

* Following completion of the transaction which is expected by June 2016 , INTRALOT Group to control 20% of the combined operations

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)